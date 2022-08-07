Connecting through Art

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From June 27 to July 9, 2022, three U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, partnered alongside Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange Inc. at a Polish summer camp in Otwock, Poland. Not only were the Airmen able to help teach English to the children at the camp, but they used the opportunity to test the number-one innovation in the Air and Space Forces, Project Arcwater, which uses green energy to provide electricity and pure drinking water in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)