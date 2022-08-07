Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting through Art

    OTWOCK, POLAND

    07.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From June 27 to July 9, 2022, three U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, partnered alongside Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange Inc. at a Polish summer camp in Otwock, Poland. Not only were the Airmen able to help teach English to the children at the camp, but they used the opportunity to test the number-one innovation in the Air and Space Forces, Project Arcwater, which uses green energy to provide electricity and pure drinking water in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 09:06
    Location: OTWOCK, PL 

    solar
    ACE
    electricity
    innovation
    weeklyvideos
    Agile Combat Employment
    Arcwater

