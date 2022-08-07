From June 27 to July 9, 2022, three U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, partnered alongside Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange Inc. at a Polish summer camp in Otwock, Poland. Not only were the Airmen able to help teach English to the children at the camp, but they used the opportunity to test the number-one innovation in the Air and Space Forces, Project Arcwater, which uses green energy to provide electricity and pure drinking water in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849657
|VIRIN:
|220708-F-LH638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109096970
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|OTWOCK, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting through Art, by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
