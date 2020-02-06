Coast Guard Innovation Awards 2021

The Coast Guard recognizes trailblazers in its workforce at the Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards, during the Senior Leadership Conference at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C, June 2, 2022.
The annual awards recognize innovative efforts by the Coast Guard workforce to increase efficiency or productivity or provide other process improvements.
The award’s namesake developed a chain stopper in 2008 credited with dramatically improving the safety of buoy tending operations for the Coast Guard.
Forty-four initiatives were nominated for the 2021 awards.
“The service is better because of the ideas you have,” Adm. Linda Fagan, Coast Guard commandant, told the winners during the ceremony.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
