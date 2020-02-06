Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Innovation Awards 2021

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard recognizes trailblazers in its workforce at the Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards, during the Senior Leadership Conference at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C, June 2, 2022.
    The annual awards recognize innovative efforts by the Coast Guard workforce to increase efficiency or productivity or provide other process improvements.
    The award’s namesake developed a chain stopper in 2008 credited with dramatically improving the safety of buoy tending operations for the Coast Guard.
    Forty-four initiatives were nominated for the 2021 awards.
    “The service is better because of the ideas you have,” Adm. Linda Fagan, Coast Guard commandant, told the winners during the ceremony.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 08:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849652
    VIRIN: 220624-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109096912
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    uscg
    innovation

