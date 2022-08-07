Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tank Tuesday Hype Video

    POLAND

    07.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers show off the firepower behind the M1A2 Abrams battle tank. The mission of the Abrams tank is to close with and destroy enemy forces using firepower, maneuver, and shock effect. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 08:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849650
    VIRIN: 220708-A-FL671-1001
    Filename: DOD_109096900
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Tank Tuesday Hype Video, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

