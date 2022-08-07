Tank Tuesday Hype Video

U.S. Army Soldiers show off the firepower behind the M1A2 Abrams battle tank. The mission of the Abrams tank is to close with and destroy enemy forces using firepower, maneuver, and shock effect. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
