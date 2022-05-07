Fire Department F-16 Familiarization Training

The 372nd Training Squadron, Detachment 17 conducted cockpit and aircraft familiarization for 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department to increase readiness for real-world emergency and crew egress on the F-16. Instructors briefed safety procedures and aircraft particulars to firefighters assigned to Spangdahlem AB to develop critical life-saving skills for the fire department.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 07:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849649
|VIRIN:
|220708-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109096843
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
