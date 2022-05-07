Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Department F-16 Familiarization Training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 372nd Training Squadron, Detachment 17 conducted cockpit and aircraft familiarization for 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department to increase readiness for real-world emergency and crew egress on the F-16. Instructors briefed safety procedures and aircraft particulars to firefighters assigned to Spangdahlem AB to develop critical life-saving skills for the fire department.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 07:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849649
    VIRIN: 220708-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_109096843
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fire Department F-16 Familiarization Training, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fire Fighters
    Spangdahlem AB
    52CES
    Det 17
    372TRS

