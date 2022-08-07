101st Airborne Division Media Package (Colors Casing, Deployment, Arrival, Interviews)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Department of the Army announced on May, 13, 2022 the deployment of the the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to replace the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters with approximately 500 Soldiers will deploy. Also deploying is the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, who will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. allowing units in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO allies.



Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) began arriving to the Mihail Kogalniceanum Airbase in Romania June 20 with more following in the coming weeks.



On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky the division conducted a casing of the colors ceremony which officially marked their deployment to Europe.



The color casing ceremony is a traditional Army ceremony that marks the deployment of a unit to a new theater of operation.



Early morning on July 8 more 101st Soldiers arrive to the Mihail Kogalniceanum Airbase in Romania before moving to different location across the European continent.



Their mission is to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European area of operations in order to reassure our nation’s allies and deter further Russian aggression.



The deploying 101st soldiers do not represent additional U.S. forces in Europe but are taking the place of the soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters and the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division.



In all, approximately 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division will deploy to locations across Europe.



As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities.



