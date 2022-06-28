U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineering Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics group, train in survival skills during Jungle Crab 22 at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2022. During the training, EOD Marines prepared to support Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations by practicing survival methods in areas where logistical support may not be available. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849638
|VIRIN:
|220628-M-LN574-119
|Filename:
|DOD_109096356
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Crab 22 | EOD Marines practice survival at JWTC | stabilized shots, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT