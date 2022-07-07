Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa 2022 (Day 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa, and Senegalese Naval Chief of Staff Rear Adm. Oumar Wade, host the second day of the Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) in Dakar, Senegal, July 7, 2022. Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa is a multinational, Africa-focused forum, designed to bring together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantries to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships which will improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)