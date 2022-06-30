Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watermelon 5K

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    AFN Daegu

    SFC Kwasi Asirifi, the Watermelon 5K NCOIC, discusses the run/walk event that multiple units participated in. The event hosted multiple stands with different fruits and beverages for the participants to get while on the course.

    Daegu

    South Korea
    Watermelon
    5K
    Camp Carroll
    USAG Daegu

