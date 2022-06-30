SFC Kwasi Asirifi, the Watermelon 5K NCOIC, discusses the run/walk event that multiple units participated in. The event hosted multiple stands with different fruits and beverages for the participants to get while on the course.
|06.30.2022
|07.07.2022 21:36
|Package
|849629
|220630-A-MB765-748
|1001
|DOD_109096228
|00:01:00
|KR
This work, Watermelon 5K, by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Daegu
