John Wright and Katharine Christy discuss the benefits of the Army Relief Program and its availbility to soldiers at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on June 30th, 2022
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 20:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849626
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-NN190-277
|Filename:
|DOD_109096222
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Emergency Relief Program Highlight, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
