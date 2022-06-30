Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief Program Highlight

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    John Wright and Katharine Christy discuss the benefits of the Army Relief Program and its availbility to soldiers at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on June 30th, 2022

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 20:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849626
    VIRIN: 220630-F-NN190-277
    Filename: DOD_109096222
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Emergency Relief Program Highlight, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    south Korea
    Finance
    Camp Humphreys
    Career Skills Program

