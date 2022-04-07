Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawak helicopter crew rescuing three people, July 4, 2022.

    Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received a report over VHF channel 16, July 4, 2022, from commercial fishing vessel Miss Amy stating the vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of Lisianski Strait and Porcupine Rock. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB), directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka, and rerouted Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco. Two good Samaritan vessels, merchant vessels Cirus and Lucky Strike, responded to the UMIB and arrived on scene to provide assistance. Miss Amy was unable to keep up with the rate of flow and sank in approximately 150 feet of water 5 miles offshore. All three passengers aboard went into the water and were rescued by the good Samaritan vessels.

    Due to fog and limited visibility, the good Samaritan vessels were unable to transit from the location of the sunken vessel. All three survivors were safely hoisted from the good Samaritan vessels by the Jayhawk helicopter crew. The patients were then transferred to Sitka for medical care. - U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka personnel

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849621
    VIRIN: 220704-G-QU445-202
    Filename: DOD_109096183
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people, by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    rescue
    hoist
    Jayhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT