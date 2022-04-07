A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawak helicopter crew rescuing three people, July 4, 2022.
Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received a report over VHF channel 16, July 4, 2022, from commercial fishing vessel Miss Amy stating the vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of Lisianski Strait and Porcupine Rock. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB), directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka, and rerouted Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco. Two good Samaritan vessels, merchant vessels Cirus and Lucky Strike, responded to the UMIB and arrived on scene to provide assistance. Miss Amy was unable to keep up with the rate of flow and sank in approximately 150 feet of water 5 miles offshore. All three passengers aboard went into the water and were rescued by the good Samaritan vessels.
Due to fog and limited visibility, the good Samaritan vessels were unable to transit from the location of the sunken vessel. All three survivors were safely hoisted from the good Samaritan vessels by the Jayhawk helicopter crew. The patients were then transferred to Sitka for medical care. - U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka personnel
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849621
|VIRIN:
|220704-G-QU445-202
|Filename:
|DOD_109096183
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people, by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT