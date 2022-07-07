Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDSE Insider Threat Escape Room Game Outro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    DCSA - Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE)

    The outro for an Insider Threat Escape Room game created by CDSE

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 15:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 849602
    VIRIN: 220707-D-BV774-002
    Filename: DOD_109095850
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDSE Insider Threat Escape Room Game Outro, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Game
    Escape Room
    CDSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT