    CDSE Insider Threat Escape Room Director Intro Animation

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    DCSA - Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE)

    An animation created for the introduction portion of an animated game created by CDSE.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 15:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 849600
    VIRIN: 220707-D-BV774-001
    Filename: DOD_109095830
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDSE Insider Threat Escape Room Director Intro Animation, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Game
    Escape Room
    CDSE

