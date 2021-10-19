U.S. Air Force, Air Traffic Controllers from the 332nd Expeditionary Wing release and approach multiple sorties, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia, (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849589
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-AT619-980
|Filename:
|DOD_109095645
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 332nd TRAPCON Daily Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT