    332nd TRAPCON Daily Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Air Traffic Controllers from the 332nd Expeditionary Wing release and approach multiple sorties, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia, (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849589
    VIRIN: 211019-F-AT619-980
    Filename: DOD_109095645
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd TRAPCON Daily Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    332nd AEW
    Pilots
    55th Fighter Wing

