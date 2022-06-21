I Corps Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849584" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers participate in a shooting qualification range during the Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Wash., June 21, 2022. Soldiers and noncommissioned officers will be assessed in their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills, marksmanship, land navigation, and will be challenged to complete a squad mission. (U.S. Army video by SPC Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)