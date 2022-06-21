Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Corps Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Karleshia Gater 

    I Corps

    Soldiers participate in a shooting qualification range during the Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Wash., June 21, 2022. Soldiers and noncommissioned officers will be assessed in their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills, marksmanship, land navigation, and will be challenged to complete a squad mission. (U.S. Army video by SPC Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849584
    VIRIN: 220621-A-WG527-606
    Filename: DOD_109095517
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad
    Best Squad Competiton
    Best Squad Competition 2022
    Best Squad 2022
    #bestsquadcompetition #readiness #usarmy #compete

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT