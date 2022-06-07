Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gray Area Retirements

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    A gray area retiree is a Soldier who served in the National Guard or Army Reserve, has retired from service, and is not yet old enough to begin receiving retirement pay (typically age 60).
    If you are a gray area Soldier, you will not automatically begin receiving your retirement pay when you are eligible. There is a maze of policies, procedures and benefit decisions that must occur as you prepare to retire. Soldiers should begin to develop a plan 36 months before their discharge or transfer to the retired reserve. This video provides tips on the process and lists resources available to help Soldiers navigate the process and receive the benefits due to them.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 849574
    VIRIN: 220706-A-A4484-001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109095323
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: US

    This work, Gray Area Retirements, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans

    TAGS

    gray area retirement

