Gray Area Retirements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849574" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A gray area retiree is a Soldier who served in the National Guard or Army Reserve, has retired from service, and is not yet old enough to begin receiving retirement pay (typically age 60).

If you are a gray area Soldier, you will not automatically begin receiving your retirement pay when you are eligible. There is a maze of policies, procedures and benefit decisions that must occur as you prepare to retire. Soldiers should begin to develop a plan 36 months before their discharge or transfer to the retired reserve. This video provides tips on the process and lists resources available to help Soldiers navigate the process and receive the benefits due to them.