Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Independence Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.05.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama community celebrated Independence Day with thousands of local
    guests enjoying food, fun, live music performances, a Salute to the Nation
    ceremony and a fireworks finale!

    #IndependenceDayCelebration #FourthOfJuly #CampZama #GoodNeighbors

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849566
    VIRIN: 220705-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109095112
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Independence Day Celebration, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Independence Day
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT