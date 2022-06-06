AFC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Futures Command 2022 Best Squad Competition on June 6-10, 2022 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The Best Squad Competition is being used to select the team that will represent their command at the next level of competition with the hope of eventually winning the inaugural U.S. Army level Best Squad Competition

(US Army Video from SSG Alan Brutus, SPC Andrea Kent and PFC Emily Noelani Keene)