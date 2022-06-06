Army Futures Command 2022 Best Squad Competition on June 6-10, 2022 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The Best Squad Competition is being used to select the team that will represent their command at the next level of competition with the hope of eventually winning the inaugural U.S. Army level Best Squad Competition
(US Army Video from SSG Alan Brutus, SPC Andrea Kent and PFC Emily Noelani Keene)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849565
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-JT723-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109095102
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2022, by Patrick Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
