    AFC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Patrick Hunter 

    Army Futures Command

    Army Futures Command 2022 Best Squad Competition on June 6-10, 2022 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The Best Squad Competition is being used to select the team that will represent their command at the next level of competition with the hope of eventually winning the inaugural U.S. Army level Best Squad Competition
    (US Army Video from SSG Alan Brutus, SPC Andrea Kent and PFC Emily Noelani Keene)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849565
    VIRIN: 220610-A-JT723-0001
    Filename: DOD_109095102
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2022, by Patrick Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    AFC
    BWC
    Army Futures Command

