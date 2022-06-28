Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Simmons 

    I MEF Information Group

    1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, is fires liaison for the Marine air-ground task force. 1st ANGLICO is responsible to conduct missions such as planning, coordinating, and conducting terminal control of fires in support of joint, allied, and coalition forces in the battlespace. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ian M. Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849564
    VIRIN: 220628-M-PQ699-1001
    Filename: DOD_109095078
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ANGLICO, by Sgt Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    JTAC
    1st anglico
    joint forces
    air naval gunfire liason company

