    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct ACE training on Rogers Dry Lake Bed

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 355th Wing, out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, takes off from Rogers Dry Lake during an Agile Combat Employment Exercise on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 27. The training featured Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, out of Travis Air Force Base, California, and the 412th Operations Support Squadron based at Edwards AFB. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849560
    VIRIN: 220627-F-HC101-2001
    Filename: DOD_109095003
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct ACE training on Rogers Dry Lake Bed, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct ACE training on Rogers Dry Lake Bed

    TAGS

    A-10
    355th Wing
    412th Test Wing
    821st Contingency Response Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment

