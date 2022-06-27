An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 355th Wing, out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, takes off from Rogers Dry Lake during an Agile Combat Employment Exercise on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 27. The training featured Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, out of Travis Air Force Base, California, and the 412th Operations Support Squadron based at Edwards AFB. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849560
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-HC101-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109095003
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct ACE training on Rogers Dry Lake Bed, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct ACE training on Rogers Dry Lake Bed
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT