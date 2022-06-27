A-10 Thunderbolt IIs conduct ACE training on Rogers Dry Lake Bed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 355th Wing, out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, takes off from Rogers Dry Lake during an Agile Combat Employment Exercise on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 27. The training featured Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, out of Travis Air Force Base, California, and the 412th Operations Support Squadron based at Edwards AFB. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)