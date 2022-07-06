Hill AFB ARC

The Airman Recreational Center supports various Airmen leadership groups, recreational leisure activities, and musical ensembles geared towards Airmen on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 7, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air and Space Show on June 25-26, 2022.
