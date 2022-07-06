Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB ARC

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renan Arredondo and Senior Airman Seth Haddix

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Airman Recreational Center supports various Airmen leadership groups, recreational leisure activities, and musical ensembles geared towards Airmen on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 7, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air and Space Show on June 25-26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849550
    VIRIN: 220607-F-TO537-001
    Filename: DOD_109094786
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: UT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hill AFB ARC, by A1C Renan Arredondo and SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale

    Welfare

    Mentorship

    TAGS

    Morale
    Recreation
    Professional Development
    Music
    ARC
    Airman Tier

