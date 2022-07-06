Hill AFB ARC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Airman Recreational Center supports various Airmen leadership groups, recreational leisure activities, and musical ensembles geared towards Airmen on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 7, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air and Space Show on June 25-26, 2022.