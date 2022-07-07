July 2022 Buckeye Guard newscast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 74-year history of flying at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base has been celebrated with a ceremonial fini, or final, flight. Airmen, their families and former Guard members watched as the C-130 Hercules took to the sky for one of the last times as the unit prepares for an anticipated new era as a cyberspace wing.



Also in this episode:



Soldiers of the 1137th Signal Company play an important part in modernizing the Guard’s computer networks; engineers fire up the heavy machinery to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to improve roads at Wayne National Forest; and Service members and veterans are treated to a special day at the PGA’s Memorial Tournament.