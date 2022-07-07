A 74-year history of flying at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base has been celebrated with a ceremonial fini, or final, flight. Airmen, their families and former Guard members watched as the C-130 Hercules took to the sky for one of the last times as the unit prepares for an anticipated new era as a cyberspace wing.
Also in this episode:
Soldiers of the 1137th Signal Company play an important part in modernizing the Guard’s computer networks; engineers fire up the heavy machinery to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to improve roads at Wayne National Forest; and Service members and veterans are treated to a special day at the PGA’s Memorial Tournament.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849549
|VIRIN:
|220707-Z-A3541-1390
|Filename:
|DOD_109094761
|Length:
|00:10:03
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, July 2022 Buckeye Guard newscast, by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
