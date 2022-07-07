Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2022 Buckeye Guard newscast

    OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    A 74-year history of flying at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base has been celebrated with a ceremonial fini, or final, flight. Airmen, their families and former Guard members watched as the C-130 Hercules took to the sky for one of the last times as the unit prepares for an anticipated new era as a cyberspace wing.

    Also in this episode:

    Soldiers of the 1137th Signal Company play an important part in modernizing the Guard’s computer networks; engineers fire up the heavy machinery to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to improve roads at Wayne National Forest; and Service members and veterans are treated to a special day at the PGA’s Memorial Tournament.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 12:54
    Location: OH, US

    Ohio National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Air Force
    Army
    Modernization
    U.S. Forest Service

