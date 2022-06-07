Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 101st depart for Europe

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordy Harris 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to deploy from FortCampbell, Ky., July 7, 2022, to the U.S. European Command theater of operation to assure NATO allies and deter further Russian aggression in the region.

    Army Video by Spc. Jordy Harris, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) UPAR

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849536
    VIRIN: 220706-A-AO781-816
    Filename: DOD_109094634
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, Soldiers of the 101st depart for Europe, by SPC Jordy Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deploy
    FORSCOM
    101st
    Readiness
    Army

