Soldiers of the 101st depart for Europe

Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to deploy from FortCampbell, Ky., July 7, 2022, to the U.S. European Command theater of operation to assure NATO allies and deter further Russian aggression in the region.



Army Video by Spc. Jordy Harris, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) UPAR