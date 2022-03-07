Faces of RIMPAC 2022 - Private Lucas Hinselwood - Australian Army

KANEOHE BAY (July 3, 2022) Australian Army Private Lucas Hinselwood from Wyreem in Queensland, Australia speaks about his experience participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 at Kailua, Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Jarrod Mulvihill
Date Taken:
|07.03.2022
Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 00:53
Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
