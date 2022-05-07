Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2022: ROK Marines Participate in Jungle Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220705-M-TN173-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 5,2022) Marines with the Republic of Korea participate in a Jungle training class taught by the Sri Lanka Navy Marines in support of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), July 5, 2022 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt.Jared D. Curtis)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 01:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, RIMPAC 2022: ROK Marines Participate in Jungle Training, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS

    ROK
    Hawaii
    Jungle
    Capable Adaptive Partners
    RIMPAC2022
    RIMPAC22

