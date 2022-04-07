Team Bliss and friends from across the Borlderland gathered at Biggs Park, at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 4, for Pop Goes the Fort, our Independence Day celebration.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 22:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849514
|VIRIN:
|220704-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220704
|Filename:
|DOD_109094129
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss welcomes off-post guests for 'Pop Goes the Fort' Independence Day celebration, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT