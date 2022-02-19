Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Next Shot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami, combat camera craftsman with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, shares his plans to be a videographer after his enlistment ends at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 2022. To be successful in videography, videographers must continually hone their skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 20:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849508
    VIRIN: 220621-F-TC214-9001
    Filename: DOD_109094045
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Enlistment
    Passion
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Videography

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT