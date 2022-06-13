EODMU 5 conduct dives and pier sweep training during Valiant Shield 22

U.S. Navy Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, participate in pier sweep training during Valiant Shield 22, at Naval Base Guam, June 13, 2022. During pier sweep training, Sailors removed physical, manmade, and explosive threats impeding the force's ability to maneuver on land and sea. In doing so, they refined expeditionary warfare skills, enabled freedom of movement and enhanced their integration ability with the fleet and joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849506
|VIRIN:
|220613-M-WE079-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109093964
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
