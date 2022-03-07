Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of RIMPAC featuring Petty Officer Bailey K Redy, Culinary Specialist First Class

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Anderson, Pvt. Charles Audet and Cpl. Djalma Vuong-De Ramos

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (July 3rd, 2022) - United States Coast Guard Culinary Specialist First Class Bailey K Redy, from Manasquan New Jersey, assigned to USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) talks about his experience in the Coast Guard and his involvement in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Cpl Charles Audet, Cpl Djalma Vuong-De Ramos, Cpl Dillon Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 22:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849485
    VIRIN: 220703-N-N0842-1001-C
    Filename: DOD_109093658
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of RIMPAC featuring Petty Officer Bailey K Redy, Culinary Specialist First Class, by CPL Dillon Anderson, PV1 Charles Audet and CPL Djalma Vuong-De Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    RIMPAC2022

