Faces of RIMPAC featuring Petty Officer Bailey K Redy, Culinary Specialist First Class

PEARL HARBOR (July 3rd, 2022) - United States Coast Guard Culinary Specialist First Class Bailey K Redy, from Manasquan New Jersey, assigned to USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) talks about his experience in the Coast Guard and his involvement in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Cpl Charles Audet, Cpl Djalma Vuong-De Ramos, Cpl Dillon Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 22:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849485
|VIRIN:
|220703-N-N0842-1001-C
|Filename:
|DOD_109093658
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
