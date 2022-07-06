Hill AFB Landing Gear and Heavy Lifter Assemblies

Shane Dooley, Heavy Lifter Assemblies Production Supervisor, explains what processes take place to service and repair landing gear on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 7, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Space show June 25-26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849484
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-IK735-741
|Filename:
|DOD_109093657
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
