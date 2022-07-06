Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB Landing Gear and Heavy Lifter Assemblies

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen and Staff Sgt. GracieG Lee

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Shane Dooley, Heavy Lifter Assemblies Production Supervisor, explains what processes take place to service and repair landing gear on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 7, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Space show June 25-26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849484
    VIRIN: 220608-F-IK735-741
    Filename: DOD_109093657
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    This work, Hill AFB Landing Gear and Heavy Lifter Assemblies, by SrA Kevyn Allen and SSgt GracieG Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    Landing Gear
    Warrior over Wasatch
    Heavy Lifter Assemblies

