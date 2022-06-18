Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bushwhacker Falls at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division

    Bushwhacker Falls is located at Fort Hamby Campground at W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir in Wilkesboro, NC. The area is rich in history. After the Civil War outlaws from both the Confederate and Union armies would form gangs known as Bushwhackers who would terrorize the local communities. Fort Hamby was a farmhouse in the area overtaken and fortified by a man known only as Wade. Hamby was the surname of the women who lived there before the bandits overtook the farm house. On 14 May 1865, several hundred men formed a militia and attacked the stronghold of thieves and murderers. After an evening of back and forth gun fire the militia set the house ablaze in the early morning hours. Wade called out for terms, which he was denied. Eventually the attackers rushed the fort, capturing four men who were executed onsite by firing squad. Wade and some others managed to escape never to be heard from again.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849471
    VIRIN: 220618-O-CM209-912
    Filename: DOD_109093554
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WILKESBORO, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushwhacker Falls at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    waterfall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT