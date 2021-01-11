Operation Resilience - SGT Stover

A Wisconsin National Guard Soldier shares his story of a challenging personal experience that tested his resilience. The video is part of Operation Resilience, a Wisconsin Guard initiative with the goal of increasing resilience among the force. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 16:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|849469
|VIRIN:
|211101-Z-AS463-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109093541
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
