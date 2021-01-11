Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Resilience - SGT Rave

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    A Wisconsin National Guard Soldier shares his story of a challenging personal experience that tested his resilience. The video is part of Operation Resilience, a Wisconsin Guard initiative with the goal of increasing resilience among the force. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 16:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 849460
    VIRIN: 211101-Z-AS463-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109093498
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Resilience - SGT Rave, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING #Wisconsin #NationalGuard #WisconsinNationalGuard #WisconsinStatePatrol #DualCareer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT