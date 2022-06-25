Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Aerial Refuel During Bomber Task Force Mission

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.25.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849456
    VIRIN: 220625-F-WF811-5001
    Filename: DOD_109093479
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, B-1B Aerial Refuel During Bomber Task Force Mission, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    FOIP

