B-1B Aerial Refuel During Bomber Task Force Mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)