Guardians of Goodfellow

Guardians arrive at Goodfellow Air Force Base to begin technical training. This is the first time that Guardians are arriving to Goodfellow from a U.S. Space Force specific experience in BMT.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849447
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-LY364-622
|Filename:
|DOD_109093359
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT