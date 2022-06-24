Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardians of Goodfellow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Guardians arrive at Goodfellow Air Force Base to begin technical training. This is the first time that Guardians are arriving to Goodfellow from a U.S. Space Force specific experience in BMT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849447
    VIRIN: 220624-F-LY364-622
    Filename: DOD_109093359
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guardians
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow
    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT