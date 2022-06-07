Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tick Talk

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Tick Talk offers insight into the partnership between Camp Ripley and The Minnesota Department of Health as they collect ticks to test vector-borne diseases.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849434
    VIRIN: 220706-Z-YH333-001
    Filename: DOD_109093304
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    This work, Tick Talk, by SGT Austyn Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley

