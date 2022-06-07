Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    The Air Combat Command A6 Communications Directorate, Director U.S. Air Force Col Heather Blackwell, discusses her future vision for communication and information technology within ACC.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849431
    VIRIN: 220706-D-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_109093262
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Meet the ACC A6 Director, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    communications
    A6

