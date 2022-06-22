Hotel Company O-Course

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 22, 2022. This course is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849410
    VIRIN: 220622-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109092932
    Length: 00:00:42
    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Hotel
    Recruit
    O-Course
    MCRDPI

