    Offutt AFB Modular Firng Range

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    One of the facilities lost during the Offutt flood was the base firing range. In the time since our defenders have been using different firing ranges off base. This has proven to be very time-consuming and expensive. The solution, bring in a modular firing range.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 849405
    VIRIN: 220617-F-FB238-821
    Filename: DOD_109092911
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Offutt AFB
    Modular Firing Range

