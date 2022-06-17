Offutt AFB Modular Firng Range

One of the facilities lost during the Offutt flood was the base firing range. In the time since our defenders have been using different firing ranges off base. This has proven to be very time-consuming and expensive. The solution, bring in a modular firing range.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|849405
|VIRIN:
|220617-F-FB238-821
|Filename:
|DOD_109092911
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
