Sesame Street for Military Families - Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief 1

Grief is a challenging reality for military life. In documentary, "Chaplains Reflect on Helping Families Through Grief," Chaplains Mike Spalla and Charlene Cheney demonstrate how children and grown-ups can lean on community members on base - like Chaplains - for comfort and support after experiencing loss.
For more resources on coping with grief from Sesame Street for Military Families, visit:
http://sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org/topic/grief/
