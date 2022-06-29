Army Maj. Ed Fonseca is presented the Purple Heart by Lt. Gen. David Bassett, the Defense Contract Management Agency director, June 29, for wounds Fonseca received while deployed to Iraq in 2006.
DCMA citizen soldier receives Purple Heart
