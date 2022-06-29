Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA citizen soldier receives Purple Heart

    LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Patrick Tremblay 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Maj. Ed Fonseca is presented the Purple Heart by Lt. Gen. David Bassett, the Defense Contract Management Agency director, June 29, for wounds Fonseca received while deployed to Iraq in 2006.

    This work, DCMA citizen soldier receives Purple Heart, by Patrick Tremblay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DCMA citizen soldier receives Purple Heart

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    contracting
    contracts

