    Air fest on Chièvres Air base

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.25.2022

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux holds a fun air fest at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June, 25, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
    Static aircraft display, Belgian paratrooper jumps, World War II display, live music, food and drinks, activities for all ages and fireworks.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 05:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849389
    VIRIN: 220625-A-RX599-2001
    Filename: DOD_109092717
    Length: 00:09:34
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    This work, Air fest on Chièvres Air base, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Air Force
    Belgian Army
    USAG Benelux
    "StrongEurope
    Para-Commando Brigade
    USArmyEurope"

