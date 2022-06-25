Belgian paratroopers jump during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux fun air fest at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June, 25, 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
Static aircraft display, Belgian paratrooper jumps, World War II display, live music, food and drinks, activities for all ages and fireworks.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849386
|VIRIN:
|220625-A-RX599-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109092703
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air fest on Chièvres Air base, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT