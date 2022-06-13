Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 5 conduct bomb disposal robot training during Valiant Shield 22

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, conduct bomb disposal robot training in support of Valiant Shield 22, at Naval Base Guam, June 13, 2022. EODMU 5 is exercising their ability to enable freedom of movement for the fleet and joint force by removing physical, manmade, and explosive threats that impede the force's ability to maneuver on land and sea. In doing so, they refined expeditionary warfare skills, enabled freedom of movement and enhanced their integration ability with the fleet and joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 03:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849383
    VIRIN: 220613-M-WE079-2001
    Filename: DOD_109092672
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, EODMU 5 conduct bomb disposal robot training during Valiant Shield 22, by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robot
    Naval Base Guam
    Bomb Disposal
    EOD
    ValiantShield

