EODMU 5 conduct bomb disposal robot training during Valiant Shield 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, conduct bomb disposal robot training in support of Valiant Shield 22, at Naval Base Guam, June 13, 2022. EODMU 5 is exercising their ability to enable freedom of movement for the fleet and joint force by removing physical, manmade, and explosive threats that impede the force's ability to maneuver on land and sea. In doing so, they refined expeditionary warfare skills, enabled freedom of movement and enhanced their integration ability with the fleet and joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)