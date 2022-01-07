Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-21 MH-60s Familiarization flights

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Craig Barrett 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220705-N-N0842-1002-AU
    SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2022) - Personnel from Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, and New Zealand conduct familiarization flights with the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC-21) MH-60S Seahawk helicopter at Naval Air Station North in San Diego. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(Courtesy video by Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Craig Barrett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849376
    VIRIN: 220705-N-N0842-1002-A
    Filename: DOD_109092429
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-21 MH-60s Familiarization flights, by SrA Craig Barrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIMPAC2022
    S20221586

