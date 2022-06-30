HSC-21 Squadron visit to look over MH-60s Seahawk Helicopter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220705-N-N0842-1001-AU

SAN DIEGO (June 30, 2022) - Personnel from Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and New Zealand tour Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 to gain familiarization with the U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter at Naval Air Station North in San Diego during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(Video by Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Craig Barrett)