101st Color Casing Ceremony

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), cases it colors prior to deployment during the color casing ceremony July 5, 2022, at division headquarters, Fort Campbell, Ky. Elements of 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike," and 101st Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion have been ordered to deploy, marking the first time the division has deployed to Europe in nearly 80 years.