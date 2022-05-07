Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Color Casing Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), cases it colors prior to deployment during the color casing ceremony July 5, 2022, at division headquarters, Fort Campbell, Ky. Elements of 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike," and 101st Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion have been ordered to deploy, marking the first time the division has deployed to Europe in nearly 80 years.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849365
    VIRIN: 220705-A-FG611-254
    Filename: DOD_109092389
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

