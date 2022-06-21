Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Air Force Base gears up for RIMPAC

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Wing depart for the Rim of the Pacific exercise in Honolulu, Hawaii, on June 21, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. RIMPAC is the worlds largest international maritime exercise, and this is the first time Holloman will be attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849357
    VIRIN: 220621-F-TY635-379
    Filename: DOD_109092249
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Holloman Air Force Base gears up for RIMPAC, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIMPAC2022

