Holloman Air Force Base gears up for RIMPAC

Airmen from the 49th Wing depart for the Rim of the Pacific exercise in Honolulu, Hawaii, on June 21, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. RIMPAC is the worlds largest international maritime exercise, and this is the first time Holloman will be attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849357
|VIRIN:
|220621-F-TY635-379
|Filename:
|DOD_109092249
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
