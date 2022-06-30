Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentinel ICBM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Sentinel System is the next generation ICBM under development. A megaproject equivalent to 15 Defense Department programs in scope, design, development, certification and deployment, it will recapitalize or modernize 400 missiles, 450 silos and more than 600 facilities across almost 40,000 square miles of US territory, over 6 states, 3 operational wings and a test location. (U.S. Air Force video By Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849349
    VIRIN: 220624-F-FF859-001
    Filename: DOD_109092136
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinel ICBM, by SSgt Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike
    Sentinel
    ICMB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT