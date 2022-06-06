Preview: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation

Air Force Sustainment Center Commander, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, recently invited former AFSC commander, retired Lt. Gen. Bruce Litchfield, for a conversation about the early days of the center.
The two leaders spoke about some of the challenges and successes of the AFSC throughout the last 10 years, early conversations of combining three air base wings, three air logistics complexes, two supply chain wings, and the vision necessary to build and operate a successful sustainment center structure.
Having been the first commander of AFSC, Lt. Gen. Litchfield was able to share some insight and historical details intricate to the AFSC story.
This is the first preview clip of their conversation.
