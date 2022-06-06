Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preview: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Air Force Sustainment Center Commander, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, recently invited former AFSC commander, retired Lt. Gen. Bruce Litchfield, for a conversation about the early days of the center.

    The two leaders spoke about some of the challenges and successes of the AFSC throughout the last 10 years, early conversations of combining three air base wings, three air logistics complexes, two supply chain wings, and the vision necessary to build and operate a successful sustainment center structure.

    Having been the first commander of AFSC, Lt. Gen. Litchfield was able to share some insight and historical details intricate to the AFSC story.

    This is the first preview clip of their conversation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 16:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849339
    VIRIN: 220606-F-UR719-835
    Filename: DOD_109092073
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preview: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leaders
    Anniversary
    ALC
    AFSC10
    Power of Sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT