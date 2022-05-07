Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Technology

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, has been on a continuous innovation journey to become the Installation of the Future since Hurricane Michael devastated the installation in 2018. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division has been at the forefront of implementing new technologies to reshape the installation into a model of adaptability, efficiency and sustainability for the Department of the Air Force and Department of Defense. Established in 2021 by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFCEC’s NDR leads the Tyndall Program Management Office. Brian Goddin with AFIMSC public affairs shows us some of the advanced technologies that are helping support the Installation of the Future concept.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849338
    VIRIN: 220705-F-EG306-001
    Filename: DOD_109092071
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Technology, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Technology
    Tyndall
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Hurricane Michael

