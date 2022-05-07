Tyndall Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, has been on a continuous innovation journey to become the Installation of the Future since Hurricane Michael devastated the installation in 2018. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division has been at the forefront of implementing new technologies to reshape the installation into a model of adaptability, efficiency and sustainability for the Department of the Air Force and Department of Defense. Established in 2021 by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFCEC’s NDR leads the Tyndall Program Management Office. Brian Goddin with AFIMSC public affairs shows us some of the advanced technologies that are helping support the Installation of the Future concept.